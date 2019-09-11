One tumbles upon fake accounts of celebrities on social media often these days. To make sure that their fans do not follow those accounts, celebrities make sure to promote their real ones as much as possible.

One of the actresses who still has a scarce social media presence, apart from Instagram, is Nayanthara. While the lady superstar is not active on Twitter or Facebook, she Instagrams pretty regularly.

Nayanthara uploaded stories on Instagram a couple of days ago, mentioning a fake account that was claiming to be her official account. Posting screenshots of the account, she wrote it was once upon a time actress Nazriya's fan page. The account has since changed its name to 'itsnayanhere'.

With this post, she made it clear that she has no Twitter and Facebook accounts and asked her fans to not follow any other accounts with her name. Nayanthara's fans were very impressed with her move.

On the work front, she has Sye Raa with Megastar Chiranjeevi, which is slated for release on October 2. She has Vijay and Atlee's Bigil besides Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss' Darbar also in her kitty.