Nayanthara was upset with the way her character in AR Murugadoss' blockbuster movie Ghajini. The actress had vented out her disappoint over the issue more than a decade ago. More than a decade after the film's release, she has teamed up with the same director again in Darbar in which Tamil superstar Rajinikanth plays the lead.

AR Murugadoss Opens Up about the Episode

Now, AR Murugadoss has spoken about the bitter episode. During the promotional interview of Darbar, the filmmaker said that they had worked together in their beginning stages of their careers, while indicating that one cannot give high or low scope to a character based on the equation that he shares with the person or his personal liking towards the role in the film.

The filmmaker says, "Just because I like or dislike a character or a person, I cannot reduce or extend a role," AR Murugadoss claimed, justifying that there are times when he was forced to remove the scenes of his favourite artists. "Sometimes, we have given the actors, whom we do not like very much, have got good characters, and favourites might have got small roles. It's not in our hands," he explains.

AR Murugadoss said that Asin was the main female lead in Ghajini. She was supposed to do a film with him before the Suriya-starrer, but the project did not happen at that time.

What Nayanthara had said?

Nayanthara had claimed that she regretted doing Ghajini and alleged that she was not given the role that she was offered promised. "Though I have to confess on hindsight that the worst decision that I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly. But I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience," Sify had quoted her as saying.

Later, Nayan had reportedly refused to do a special number in AR Murugadoss' Stalin in which Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan had played the leads.

Putting the past behind, they are now teamed up in Darbar, which will hit the screens in January for Pongal.