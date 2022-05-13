Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who has been in a relationship for over seven years now, is ready to tie the knot.

The couple has locked in the date and fixed the venue. If we go by a report on Indiaglitz website, they will marry on June 9. Yes, but not in Nayanthara's hometown Kerala or Vignesh Shivan's native in Tamil Nadu.

Well, they have chosen Temple Town Tirupati as the venue for their wedding. They will enter wedlock at the world-famous Hindu temple Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. As far as the guest list is concerned, it will an event restricted to just family members. However, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are expected to attend the marriage.

"Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," Indiaglitz quotes sources as saying.

It has to be noted that they had visited the same temple just a few days ago after the release of their movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Shivan posted a picture of them on the Temple Shrine and wrote, "Verified #ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support! All that we want is your love ❤️ & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! ❤️❤️ #Prayers & hard work ❤️ #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #Blockbuster #people #favourite. [sic]"

Nayan and Vignesh Shivan have been in a relationship from the days of Naanum Rowdydhaan.