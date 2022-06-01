The much-awaited marriage of South India's hot favourite couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is around the corner. The stars will tie the knot on June 9.

As per the earlier report, they were supposed to marry at the Tirupati Temple, but the wedding venue has now gone for a change. Yes, the marriage will be performed at a five-star hotel Mahabs in Mahabalipuram.

As per the reports, the couple has organised a wedding reception on June 8 evening. The wedding and the reception are expected to be attended who's who of South Indian film industry and Bollywood.

"Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," Indiaglitz had quoted sources as saying earlier.

Nayan-Vignesh Wedding Guest List

Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan, Rana Daggubati, and many other top names are expected to attend the event.

The wedding will be held as per Hindu customs between 5.30 am and 7.00 am. Around 200 family members are likely to grace the occasion.

Talking about her beau, Nayan hailed a quality of him which differentiates him from the men she had encountered in her life.

"I have not talked about him (Vignesh Shivan) at many places. The men I have encountered usually think about how to stop a woman's success. I started working a lot after he came into my life. He makes me feel that I am really good at what I do," Behinwood quoted her as saying in the interview.

Nayan claims that Vignesh Shivan cares for his mother and sister as well. She adds, "Another thing is that he takes care of his mom and sister so well. Usually men don't care for their mothers and sisters as much as women do, but he's not like that. It's been six years and he calls them every day to make sure they have eaten,"