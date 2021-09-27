Nayanthara, who has been working on Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film, has taken a break from the shooting and take a darshan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala in Tirupati.

She was seen with her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan at the temple. She wore a beautiful Anarkali while he was seen in a white shirt and veshti.

A Viral Video

A video of Nayan coming out of the temple has gone viral. Many devotees try to get selfies with her and the couple, without any starry airs, co-operate with their fans, unlike other celebs who have reservations over taking pics in the temple premises.

Her visit to a Hindu temple has also taken some sections of people by surprise as she is a Christian by birth. The actress had reportedly converted to Hinduism many years ago when she was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva.

Nonetheless, she continues to celebrate the festivals of Hindus and Christians.

Nayan's FIlms

On a professional note, Nayanthara joined the shooting of her much-awaited Bollywood flick with Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month. The shooting commenced in Pune.

The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and has Priyamani and Rana Daggubati in key roles. There are rumours which claim that Thalapathy Vijay will be doing an extended cameo.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is busy with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the leads.

There are speculations which claim that Nayan and Vignesh Shivan would tie the knot later this year. In an interview recently, she had spoken high about him where she hailed a quality of him which differentiates him from the men she had encountered in her life.

"I have not talked about him (Vignesh Shivan) at many places. The men I have encountered usually think about how to stop a woman's success. I started working a lot after he came into my life. He makes me feel that I am really good at what I do," Behinwood quotes her as saying in the interview. Nayan claims that Vignesh Shivan cares for his mother and sister as well. She adds, "Another thing is that he takes care of his mom and sister so well. Usually men don't care for their mothers and sisters as much as women do, but he's not like that. It's been six years and he calls them every day to make sure they have eaten,"