Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to have finally made their mind on their marriage. With the respective families wanting them to tie the knot at the earliest, the Kollywood's hottest couple is now rumoured to have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Grapevine has it that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will get engaged in the next couple of months, but the date of the which is not known at this stage. Earlier, there were speculations of their engagement after Nayan had referred Vignesh as her fiancé at an event.

A ring on the ring finger added credence to the rumours. However, the latest buzz confirms that they are yet to have their formal engagement.

Coming to the marriage part, they are expected to take the wedding vows early next year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship since 2015. They came to know about each other after joining hands for the former's directorial film, Naanum Rowdydhaan in which she was the heroine. Reportedly, they were friends initially and gradually it blossomed into love.

On the professional front, Vignesh Shivan is now getting ready to direct Sivakarthikeyan in his next flick. Whereas Nayanthara has a couple of interesting films in her hands.

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Rajinikanth's Darbar, Vijay's untitled 63 film and Sivakarthikayan's Mr Local, which will release this month, are the films with big names of South Indian film industry.