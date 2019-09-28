South superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the rumoured couple down south and have been in a relationship since some time now. In all those photographs, which have gone viral from their trip to Greece and Vignesh Shivan's birthday, it is pretty much visible that they are deeply in love.

Be it on their dinner dates, parties or movie screenings...they are always seen together and spend time together. There have been a lot of rumours that the couple is engaged and married already, but they have never responded to any of them. But we have good news for all those who have been waiting for the big day.

Speculations are rife that the couple is planning to get married soon, but nothing has been confirmed yet and we are wondering if there is any truth in that or not. Going by the reports, Vignesh and his 'thangamey' are reportedly getting married on December 25. So finally Nayanthara and Vignesh's marriage is on cards.

Wedding is expected to happen abroad and it is not yet known whether the wedding will happen in as per the Hindu or Christian tradition. The wedding is expected to be attended by big wigs from Telugu and Tamil film industries. Nayanthara likes to keep her life events as a secret and no wonder even if they don't announce that they are getting married. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the couple and hope that they get married.

On the work front, Nayan is awaiting the release of Sye Raa, in which she plays Siddhamma, wife of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. She is playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee Kumar's Bigil and Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss' Darbar. Also, she has teamed up with director Milind Rau for romantic entertainer Netrikann, which will be produced by Vignesh Shivan under his first production banner Rowdy Pictures.