Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the hottest couple in South India. They have been in a relationship for five years now and speculations on their wedding have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

Last year, there were strong buzz of them tying the knot in December. To be precise, it was said that they would marry during the Christmas celebration. This rumours, later, turned out to be false.

Hindu Wedding

Now, the latest rumours say that the couple has made their mind on their marriage, which will be a private ceremony. If the reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot in a temple in Tamil Nadu.

It means they will be exchange wedding vows as per the Hindu customs.

Nayanthara is a Christian by birth, but she converted to the Hindusim when she was in love with Prabhu Deva. However, the marriage was called off. Then, she fell in love with Vignesh Shivan, who is a Hindu.

Celebrities like Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh or Samantha-Naga Chaitanya, who belonged to different religions, had two weddings; one as per the traditional Hindu rituals and the other according to the Christian customs. It has to be seen whether Nayan-Vignesh Shivan will follow suit.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Her next big project is Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which is scheduled for release for Pongal 2021. She is also part of her beau's next directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which Samantha Akkineni is playing an important character.