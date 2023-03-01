There is no doubt that Nayanthara is the queen of controversies. From her straightforward statements to her dating life, the Billa actress has been under the radar always. Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, recently via surrogacy. There are reports that the couple is undergoing a rough patch in their lives due to professional and personal differences. Ever since their grand wedding in Chennai, reports of the couple heading for divorce have been popping up often. But nothing seems to stop the couple from going strong.

However, there is also a buzz that Nayan is planning to take a break from cinema to focus on her sons and production house. She will reportedly take care of her their production house Rowdy Pictures.

You are the most wonderful actor that I have ever seen in my life @iamsrk to Vijay Sethupathi.



Waiting for #Jawan for Chemistry between the two. pic.twitter.com/hjrU0oDLHU — Vasim Tamboli (@iamvasimt) March 1, 2023

Interestingly, Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with Atlee's Jawan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Post Jawan, the actress will team up with Jayam Ravi for an action drama. Earlier, there were reports that a leading production hpouse has offered the Connect actress a whopping 20 Cr for a two film deal. Though Nayan initially agreed, things couldn't take off due tpo her busy schedyule. It is now reported that the production house has backed from the offer.

.@VijaySethuOffl's captivating performance in #Farzi has made him a fan favorite among Hindi audiences ? His unique acting style & impeccable DUBBING skills ? have won hearts ? Now, with #Jawan's release up North, we can expect a massive opening and an even larger fan base ? pic.twitter.com/8FlCOnwXDD — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan who has been dropped from AK62 has plans to cast Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara for the same script. The team is reportedly planning to release the film before Ak62.