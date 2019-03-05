Nayanthara is one of the most-sought actresses of South India. The actress has been picking up scripts based on its merits, while balancing between content-oriented films and commercial potboilers.

She has delivered many hit movies in the recent years. Her last three movies – Kolamaavu Kokila, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Viswasam – have been successful ventures and she has a few good movies in her hands.

Now, the actress has reportedly bagged one more film. this time, she is said to be going to pair up with an actor much younger to her. Well, rumours in Telugu media say that she has been signed to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's next movie.

Vijay Deverakonda has become a popular name across South India after Geetha Govindam and his NOTA was a multilingual release. His next movie will be directed by debutant

On the other hand, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her next film, Airaa, which will hit the screens on 28 March. It is a horror movie, directed by KM Sarjun.

The actress is also working on Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Mr Local, which is likely to be released on 1 May. Chakri Toleti's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is also in the making. The actress is busy with Vijay's untitled movie and in race to bag Rajinikanth's next flick, directed by AR Murugadoss.