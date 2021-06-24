Atlee Kumar is busy with the pre-production works of his next movie which will star Shah Rukh Khan. The Tamil director is reportedly finalising the cast and crew of the project which is expected to hit the floors in August.

Big Offer Knocking her Doors

The latest buzz is that Atlee has offered the female lead role to his favourite actress Nayanthara. After Raja Rani and Bigil, he has now approached her for his dream project with King Khan.

Nayanthara is reportedly the highest-paid actress of South India and has a huge fan following. Her presence will definitely adds great value to the project, say, industry insiders. The talks are still on and nothing has been finalised yet.

However, this is not the first time where Nayan has been approached to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, she was offered the special dance number in the King Khan's Chennai Express, but she turned down the offer.

Nayan's Loss Became Priyamani's Gain

Later, Priyamani was approached and she grabbed the offer with both hands. Rest is history. It has to be seen whether or not Nayanthara will accept the offer, considering that it is a full-fledged role.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Siddharth Anand's Pathan in which he plays the role of a Raw agent. The shooting is likely to be completed soon.

Coming back to Atlee's film with Shah Rukh, AR Rahman is said to be scoring the music for the film.

Who is Atlee?

Atlee Kumar, a former associate of Shankar, started his journey with Raja Rani, which turned out to be a hit. His next film Theri starred Vijay, Samantha, and Amy Jackson. Following the success of this flick, the duo joined hands for Bigil, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all-time in Kollywood.

