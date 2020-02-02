Nayanthara is on a roll. After working with Rajinikanth in his recently-released film Darbar, the Lady Superstar has now bagged the actor's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168.

Sun Pictures, which is funding the project, announced the news with a tweet. It posted, "Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins the cast of #Thalaivar168 @rajinikanth @directorsiva. [sic]" The news has taken the fans by a surprise as they were not expecting her to pair up with Rajini again.

Nayanthara had earlier done special songs in his Sivaji and Kuselan. She had paired up opposite him in Chandramukhi. After 14 years, she got the opportunity to work with him in Darbar. Unfortunately, her role did not get appreciated and met with a lot of negative response due to badly-written character.

The actress will be now hoping that Siruthai Siva, who had earlier presented her well in Ajith's Viswasam, would come up with a good role in Thalaivar 168.

The film already has a long time of actresses like Khushboo, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. They are said to be playing the roles of Rajinikanth's sisters in the flick. Soori, George Maryan and others are in the supporting roles.

After launching on 11 December, the Thalaivar 168 team has wrapped up the first schedule of shooting in Hyderabad. The crew is now prepping up for the next schedule which is expected to commence, next week.