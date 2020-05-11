Social media is abuzz with the talks on Nayanthara's pregnancy. Well, it all started after her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's Instagram message that she shared on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, 10 May.

So, what did he Share?

The filmmaker posted a picture of Nayanthara with a baby in her arms and wrote that she would be mother of his children, some day. It was a light-hearted message shared by Vignesh Shivan for fun.

He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children ... #Happymothersday #mothersday #happymothersday. [sic]"

However, this triggered lots of questions in the minds of the audience.

This message evoked funny responses from his followers as some said that this is a lockdown effect. Some advised him to get her marry soon, while a section of fans wondered and asked him whether she is pregnant with his first child.

Nayan-Vignesh Relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship for five years now. They turned friends during the making of their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and gradually love blossomed between them. Now, they are in a live-in relationship.

There have been lots of rumours about their marriage. Last year, there were reports of them tying the knot in December during Christmas festival, but so far they have not opened up on their wedding and busy with work.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Her next big project is Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which is scheduled for release for Diwali festival. She is also part of her beau's next directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which Ssamantha Akkineni is playing an important character.