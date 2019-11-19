Actress Nayanthara's name was trending on social media on her birthday, November 18. The lady superstar of South, with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, flew to Miami to ring in her birthday. The photographs of the private celebration went viral after Vignesh shared them on Instagram.

Vignesh shared the photographs and wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life be the same Honest , brave , strong , ambitious , disciplined , sincere , hardworking , pious & God fearing person you are ! Wishing you to achieve more & more in life & work! Inspired , proud & happy to share life's best moments wit you ! Always In awe of you ! #nayanthara #hbdnayanthara #thangamey #godbless #birthday #birthdaygirl."

In the photographs, Nayan is seen wearing a black and white polka dots dress with a high ponytail and minimal accessories.

The actress's birthday has been celebrated by her fans and celebrities have poured in wishes. She is the first actress down south whose birthday has been a trend on the internet for more than three days.

A couple of days before her birthday, the actress was in the United States with Vignesh, where they spent some quality time together as part of the pre-birthday celebrations. They also met Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor here and had dinner with them.

Nayanthara is currently busy with Rajinikanth starrer and AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar. She also has Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman in her kitty.