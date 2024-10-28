Nayanthara, who is considered the 'Lady Superstar' in the Tamil film industry made her splashing debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' back in 2023. While she did receive a lot of love and appreciation for her role in the film, fans also started speculating if she had gotten cosmetic surgery done on her face over the years.

Towards the end of last year, Nayanthara's old pictures started surfacing on social media and went viral almost overnight. Netizens dissected these photographs and accused her of getting a variety of cosmetic surgeries done on her face. However, in a recent interview with Hautterfly, the actress put these rumours to rest.

Talking about why and how her face has been changing over the years, Nayanthara said "I love doing my brows. I take the time to perfect it because it's the real game-changer. I've had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that's why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that's why a lot of people think I've done something to my face."

The 'Jawan' actress completely denied getting any sort of cosmetic surgery done to her face in the interview. Nayanthara admitted that her weight kept fluctuating in the past which is why the look on her face too changed.

She went on to say, "Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But, that's not true. On record, not true. It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet, so there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you'll know there's no plastic in here."

Netizens in the past have not only accused her of getting her facial features sharper through surgical methods but were also of the belief that she may have opted for liposuction in order to look slender. This was not the only controversy that followed the star last year, her film 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food' caused quite a stir and had to be pulled down from the OTT platform where it was released.