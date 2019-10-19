Nayanthara seems like not ready for her marriage yet as she is enjoying her glorious period in her career. Even as reports have been claiming that she would bid goodbye to films after wedding her with beau Vignesh Shivan in December, here comes a rumour stating that she has signed a biggie.

The latest speculation in the tinsel town is that Nayanthara has been signed to play the female lead in Ajith's upcoming movie Valimai, previously referred to as Thala 60. If true, this is their sixth movie alongside him after Billa, Arrambam, Aegan and Viswasam, which turned out to be a blockbuster at Tamil Nadu box office in 2019.

Although her name is yet to be announced, rumours say that Nayan has been approached and the actress has agreed to act in the film. It also means that the 34-year old is delaying her marriage plans and wants to settle down with married bliss only after wrapping up the shooting of the Ajith's new flick, which was formally launched on Friday, 18 October.

Apparently, Nayanthara wants to bid adieu on a high by working with the big names of Kollywood. Currently, she is part of Rajinikanth's Darbar and Vijay's Bigil. Currently, she is working on Milind Rau's Netrikann and she has joined the second schedule of the shooting on Friday, 18 October. This film is funded by her beau Vignesh Shivan on the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

Meanwhile, Valimai has hit the floors. "With the blessings of @SrideviBKapoor Madam, The pooja of #AK60 , hence forth titled #Valimai happened in Chennai today. A @ZeeStudios_ @BayViewProjOffl presentation. @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth #DOPNirav @thisisysr @DoneChannel1. [sic]" Ajith's manager Suresh Chandraa tweeted.

Boney Kapoor-produced film is directed by H Vinoth.