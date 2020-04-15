The film industry is not a bed of roses and this has been proven time and again as many actors have opened up about their journey. Earning the title of Lady Superstar in Indian Cinema is not an easy task, but Nayanthara aced it. It has been 17 years since the actress has joined the industry and she is known for her commitment and hard work.

With Nayanthara in the lead role, a producer doesn't have to look for a male lead and she attracts a huge number of footfalls into the theatre. Be it a period drama or suspense thriller....this girl has all the power.

'Love doesn't exist where there is no trust'

But when it comes to her personal life, Nayanthara is currently dating director Vignesh Shivan. She was in a relationship with actors Simbu and Prabhudheva earlier and they ended up in a bitter way.

Talking to a leading lady about why she parted ways with men she was once romantically involved, the actress said, "Love doesn't exist where there is no trust. I ended my past relationships when I realised that it was better to live alone than with someone who she could not be trusted."

So true. Where there is no trust, love doesn't last for long. Nayan admitted that it wasn't easy for her to cope with the breakup. She even said that her fans and professional life had helped her in surpassing the rough patch of her life.

Her relationship with Simbu attracted many eyes. And then later, her affair with Prabhudheva, and plans to tie the knot with him, ended her in such a mental state where she took a lot of time to build up courage again. And now, Nayan and her beau Vignesh Shivan are one of the most famous couples in South India.

Their director-heroine association began with 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and slowly brought them close to each other. Within no time, cupid's arrow struck them.