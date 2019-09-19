Actress Nayanthara, popularly known as the Lady Superstar, is the busiest actress down south. She has Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Rajinikanth's Darbar and Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil in her kitty. The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on September 18 and the actress, who is seen playing the role of Siddhamma, looks enchanting in the get-up.

Another single, which is a romantic one, from Bigil was also unveiled the same day and that became a super hit too. Her photographs from Vignesh Shivan's birthday have also been doing rounds. Her fans say it was a big day for the actress.

Though she is the most sought after actress for a long time, Nayanthara does not take part in the promotions of any film. In fact, she has made this clear since a long time and it can be called as a rule that she has set for herself and others.

Even after knowing and being miffed with the rule, many producers still queue to make her sign the dotted line considering the craze he has from fans all over and especially in Tamil.

As per the latest report, it is said that Nayanthara is going to keep her set of rules aside and take part in the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. According to speculations, it is said that Chiranjeevi has requested the actress to attend a few promotional events of Sye Raa and obviously, the actress could not say no when Megastar himself has asked. So the actress is likely to take part in promotional events that might take place in Mumbai and Chennai.

Nayanthara might also attend the audio launch of Bigil, which is slated to take place in Chennai on September 19. It is said that Atlee has asked her to grace the occasion and as she shares a good rapport with the filmmaker, the actress has reportedly given her nod.

An official confirmation is awaited from the makers of Sye Raa and it is hoped that the actress would let go of her rules for Sye Raa, as it is a pan-India film.