News of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce since it became public has been subject to much speculation and rumour-mongering. Every other day new reports are emerging about details of the separation and views of the two sides.

Aaliya Siddiqui has been putting to rest numerous rumours as speculation began about her affairs and why she's divorcing her husband of 11 years now. According to latest reports she has demanded alimony up to Rs 30 crore from her estranged husband and a 4 BHK flat.

Aaliya Siddiqui demands Rs 30 crore as alimony from husband Nawazuddin

Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui a few weeks back. The actor was sent a legal notice by Aaliya and her lawyer. Immediately details about their divorce and the reason behind were speculated. Aaliya herself opened up about it to media houses claiming that there was no respect left in their relationship.

She had claimed further that the actor had had a string of affairs, and his family had insulted her and put her under duress. This made her ask for a divorce and she has demanded full custody of her children as well. She opened a Twitter account and has been fighting the rumours circulating about the cracks in their marriage and reports maligning her character.

The latest report on the internet claims that Aaliya has demanded alimony of up to Rs 30 crores from the Bollywood actor. She has also demanded the 4 BHK flat on Yaari road Mumbai. According to the report, she asked for Rs 10 crore for her and her kids' security and maintenance as well two FDs worth Rs 10 crore each amounting to a total of Rs 30 crore.

However, when contacted Aaliya and her lawyer refrained from comment. Aaliya had said she didn't want to discuss this in the media as it was personal and between her and Nawaaz and that whatever else was being said was not true.

My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy"



Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses "as a part of PR exercise".



I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

Moreover, a fabricated copy of the notice served to Nawazuddin has been making the rounds on the internet. Alia took to her Twitter account to call out the notice, "As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses 'as a part of PR exercise'." She accused Nawazuddin's PR agency of circulating the notice to save him from 'disgrace'.