Bollywood actors, especially the senior actor making their debut into film down south is definitely not a new thing. Many actors like Boman Irani and Vivek Oberoi have been part of some really good films in Telugu.

One of the most versatile actors in recent times, who has won hearts all over is Nawazuddin Siddique. Sacred Games has taken him close to many hearts all over the country and playing an antagonist in Rajinikanth's Petta made him get closer to his fans down south. The fan following he has become a craze and they want to see him in more number of films.

As per the latest reports, it is said that the Haraamkhor actor is going to make his Telugu debut soon. We have learnt that the actor has been approached to play an important role in Venkatesh Daggubati and Tharun Bhascker's next which will be going on the floors very soon. It is said that he has liked the role, but is yet to sign the dotted line. An official confirmation about the news is awaited from the makers. If this is true, having Nawazuddin on board is going to be a boon for the film.

Nawazuddin is seen playing a key role in Housefull 4, which released on Friday. Later, he will be seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Meanwhile, Tharun is busy with his acting debut film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha which is produced by Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer of the film has been released recently and it is receiving a positive response from the audience. Once the film is released, Tharun will begin directing Venkatesh's film.