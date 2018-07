Ahead of the arrival of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in Pakistan, a picture of the father-daughter duo with an ailing Begum Kulsoom at London's Harley Street Clinic has surfaced on social media.

The picture shows Maryam breaking down into tears and Nawaz keeping his hands on Kulsoom's head. A Pakistan-based journalist tweeted the picture and captioned it, "This picture will haunt many in future. Remember."