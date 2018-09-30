Nawab and Natakam have become the latest victims of piracy as both the full movies have been leaked on torrents for free download or watch online, which is set to affect their collection at the box office.

A notorious gang, which is known for its alleged activities on the internet, is said to have recorded the complete movies of Nawab and Natakam during their screening in cinema halls. A day after their release, this gang leaked both the full movies on its websites, where six versions are available for download. Viewers can also watch them on the websites.

The website reads, "Nawab (2018) Telugu Proper HQ PreDVD - HQ Line Audio - [1080p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 2.2GB] - [720p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [PreDVD - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [PreDVD - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [PreDVD - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [PreDVD - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - [Complete Album - FLAC - iTunes - True MP3 Rips] - [Watch Online] - First On NET"

The website reads, "Natakam (2018) Telugu HQ PreDVD - HQ Line Audio - [1080p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 2.2GB] - [720p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [PreDVD - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [PreDVD - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [PreDVD - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [PreDVD - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - [Watch Online] - First On NET"

Nawab is the Telugu version of Tamil movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam that is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie is about a power struggle among three brothers, who vie to take over the family business after their father's death. The film features the ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari.

On the other hand, Natakam is a romantic action drama that has been written and directed by Kalyanji Gogana. The movie is about an easygoing youth, who is in love with a girl. But life has a few surprises in store for them which forces him into a path of violence. Newbies Ashish Gandhi and Ashima Narwal have played the lead roles in the film.

Both Nawab and Natakam have opened to good response and are doing good business at the box office. But the availability of their free download is posing a big threat for them, as it stops viewers from going to the cinema halls, thereby affect their collection. We strongly condemn the piracy and advise the viewers to watch them in the theatres to get the real experience.