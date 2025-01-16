The Bachchan family often garners limelight for their personal lives, and this time, the attention has shifted to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya recently visited the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, accompanied by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Navya shared a series of photos on social media, featuring candid moments with Jaya and Shweta. However, shortly after posting, she deleted those pictures and replaced them with a new set that excluded her grandmother and mother.

The updated photos showcased Navya standing in the iconic white desert, posing against a scenic backdrop of the sun. She was dressed in a beige sweater and cream pants. Along with the aesthetic photos, she also shared glimpses of the desert, the sun, and the moon, showcasing the pristine, picturesque beauty of the Rann of Kutch.

In the deleted pictures, Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a white and blue outfit paired with a scarf.

Navya captioned her carousel post, "Rann of Kutch," accompanied by a string of emojis. However, it was her mother, Shweta Bachchan, who stole the show in the comments section.

Shweta Bachchan scolds Navya for deleting the previous pictures

Shweta jokingly reprimanded Navya, commenting, "Did you go alone?" to which Navya responded with laughing emojis. Shweta continued the banter, tagging her daughter and humorously asking, "No, did you? Cause wth!"

Kunal Kapoor wrote "Wow" in the comments section. Sikandar Kher dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look:

About Navya Naveli

Navya hails from a film family, but she didn't pursue acting. The star kid has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

Last year, Navya joined the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad for a BPGP MBA. She is the daughter of Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Navya has a brother-actor, Agastya Nanda.