It's indeed a big day for Apple fans as Tim Cook unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, along with AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 11, SE3, and Ultra 3. While many are eager to get their hands on the newly launched products, two Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Apple Park in California to witness the grand launch and meet Apple CEO Tim Cook in person.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik attended the event at Apple's theatre, where they took selfies with Tim Cook and proudly flaunted the brand-new iPhone. Both Navya and Armaan later took to social media to share carousel posts capturing their memorable experience at Apple Park.

Navya's Instagram post featured pictures with Tim Cook, a video of their conversation, and glimpses of the iconic Apple Rainbow Stage, celebrating the company's innovative spirit.

She captioned her post "Day 1 with Apple," giving her followers a peek into the exciting event. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan, commented, "What fun!"

Armaan also shared a series of photos from the event, including moments with Navya and Tim Cook. Ahead of Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, Tim Cook had hosted a special invite-only meet-and-greet at Cupertino headquarters, attended by select guests such as influencers, tech reviewers, and creators, including Navya Naveli Nanda and Armaan Malik.

However, not all netizens were impressed. Many criticised Navya's presence at the event, suggesting that her participation was due to her lineage as Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and her privileged background. Some even questioned whether Tim Cook knew who Navya and Armaan were.

Meanwhile, Armaan excitedly shared a selfie taken with the new iPhone 17 Air.

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda (Chairman of Escorts Kubota), has been making her mark outside the film industry. A graduate of Fordham University, she is currently pursuing a part-time MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, an initiative that promotes gender equality, and co-hosts a popular podcast that explores youth-centric issues.