The current situation due to Covid-19 has made everybody more innovative about celebration. Just because we can't host gatherings and party together, doesn't mean we can't have any of the excitement of celebrating achievements and milestones.
Navya Naveli Nanda is now a graduate from Fordham University, New York. With the current pandemic situation, graduation ceremonies have been put on hold. While this does throw a damper on things, the Bachchans are not letting the disease ruin their celebratory spirit, and went ahead with a DIY ceremony at home.
Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation ceremony
With the lockdown still in place and the world still combatting Coronavirus, ceremonies are out of the question. The graduating class of 2020, around the world, will perhaps be the unlucky ones who won't get all that comes with a graduation ceremony like the batches before them. Graduation has always been a much-celebrated tradition, almost like a rite of passage.
But, COVID-19 can't stop parents from celebrating their kids and their achievements. Proving this, Shweta Bachchan Nanda organised a DIY graduation ceremony for her daughter Navya at home, who just graduated from Fordham University, New York. Navya couldn't travel to attend her ceremony and universities have pushed the graduation dates keeping in mind the seriousness of the circumstances. With a chart paper graduation cap and a gown made from black tenting, they were set.
View this post on Instagram
Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)
Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to express her pride and so did proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan who posted a clip on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan congratulated his niece with a post on Instagram and also made sure to mention he was the one who helped her move into her dorm as a freshman.
T 3523 - Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020
But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude . pic.twitter.com/5NsU1sDLr6
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice.... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ?). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world. ❤️
Surely, the innovative ceremony will give many parents some ideas on how to celebrate their child's graduation if they're missing it due to the lockdown.