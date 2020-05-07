The current situation due to Covid-19 has made everybody more innovative about celebration. Just because we can't host gatherings and party together, doesn't mean we can't have any of the excitement of celebrating achievements and milestones.

Navya Naveli Nanda is now a graduate from Fordham University, New York. With the current pandemic situation, graduation ceremonies have been put on hold. While this does throw a damper on things, the Bachchans are not letting the disease ruin their celebratory spirit, and went ahead with a DIY ceremony at home.

Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation ceremony

With the lockdown still in place and the world still combatting Coronavirus, ceremonies are out of the question. The graduating class of 2020, around the world, will perhaps be the unlucky ones who won't get all that comes with a graduation ceremony like the batches before them. Graduation has always been a much-celebrated tradition, almost like a rite of passage.

But, COVID-19 can't stop parents from celebrating their kids and their achievements. Proving this, Shweta Bachchan Nanda organised a DIY graduation ceremony for her daughter Navya at home, who just graduated from Fordham University, New York. Navya couldn't travel to attend her ceremony and universities have pushed the graduation dates keeping in mind the seriousness of the circumstances. With a chart paper graduation cap and a gown made from black tenting, they were set.

Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to express her pride and so did proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan who posted a clip on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan congratulated his niece with a post on Instagram and also made sure to mention he was the one who helped her move into her dorm as a freshman.

T 3523 - Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..

But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude . pic.twitter.com/5NsU1sDLr6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

Surely, the innovative ceremony will give many parents some ideas on how to celebrate their child's graduation if they're missing it due to the lockdown.