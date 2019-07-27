As Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express with 2000 passengers on board continues to remain stranded, eight flood rescue teams from the Indian Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. A helicopter has also been sent with divers equipped with auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with the state administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in all flood-affected areas.

Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted, "Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai & adjoining areas, Eight Flood rescue teams from #IndianNavy incl three Diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets."

"A Seaking Helicopter has also been launched with Divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. HQWNC is keeping a close watch on the situation & is in constant touch with State Admin to respond & provide assistance as reqd," tweeted the Navy.

The incessant rainfall in Mumbai has brought life to a standstill in the city and its suburbs. There was massive waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. The heavy downpour has also delayed flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra are likely to witness more heavy downpour in the coming days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days," the IMD said.

