Indian American entertainment industry titan Navroz Prasla was recently presented the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, which was awarded to Praslaon on behalf of the Biden Administration. The award set a powerful precedent and was celebrated by Indo-Americans worldwide. The recognition of achievements made by Navroz from the administration is a demonstration which highlights the hardwork presence of Indo-Americans in the US Film industry.

He is an Indian American director with a simple rule, "Always focus on average people," and that focus has earned him several awards. "The rich and famous are not a part of my emotional mind," he says. As an innovator and capitalist, he has been in the industry for several years. He recognized that Indian movies were popular with people worldwide not because of their cultural differences but because of the inquisitiveness and energy they generated. He saw a market for those films, those tales, those notions, and those perspectives that might appeal to American audiences.

But where did his journey begin? It all began when he migrated to Houston, Texas, 20 years ago and sought to fulfill his goals in a country of opportunities, where he has been promoting

international artists since early 2000. In 2002, he produced Media Films Craft. He shot his first production, Kshitij, a Marathi film, in Maharashtra, India. For him, the characters in his cinematic repertoire, which were drawn from his own experiences in India, demonstrate the way anyone or anything could turn into a treasured item. People experience agonizing decisions and intricate compromises, anticipating one result but getting something else entirely, according to Resul Pookutty, a designer, sound editor, and mixer who won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire.

He is a gifted storyteller and created Kshitij, a movie about a 12-year-old girl's challenge to remain in school despite severe poverty and adversity. It debuted in India on December 2, 2016, and received an ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal in 2017. Now in 2022, he is once again seeking to capture cinematic moments through new stories which will feature regular and relatable characters immersed in thought-provoking issues and real life situations.

One of his noteworthy things is that he always walks a tightrope when navigating the social world, which is why he avoids making quick statements. He prefers to express himself through movies rather than fleeting comments. With that in mind, Navroz Media Network Inc founded NTV Houston in 2017, with headquarters in Stafford, Texas. It produces community interest news in addition to entertainment. Since 1999, the United States has lost 2,100 local newspapers, including 70 dailies and over 2,000 weeklies. As a result, hundreds of communities inner-city neighborhoods, suburban communities, and rural counties lack reliable local news and information sources. The network has worked over the past five years to build community cohesion, foster political involvement, and improve community efficiency and decision-making by employing thoughtful strategists and investing for the long term to provide information to our communities. It has focused on public policy issues and bringing them to the forefront, and that's why they have had such an impact on history.