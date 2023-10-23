It was a grand Navratri event as several celebs went to attend the Kalyan Navratri event hosted by Kalyan Jewellers in Kerala. Celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many others flew down to Kerala to attend the festive night. Dressed in traditional outfits, the celebs attending the event lit lamps and had a quality time.

Katrina Kaif looked dazzling in a bright red saree. The diva who is all set for the release of Tiger 3 smiled for the paparazzi and looked radiant. Her pictures and videos from the event again sparked pregnancy rumours as the actress kept her hand in front of her belly throughout the event. Rashmika Mandanna also attended the event in full festive fervour and looked resplendent in a golden outfit.

Kriti Sanon made heads turn in a beautiful pink saree. The actress recently won the National Award for her role as 'Mimi'. With a chic bun and minimal makeup, Kriti looked graceful. Shilpa Shetty raised temperature with her ethnic avatar for the event. The leggy lass chose to go with classic red coloured outfit for the night and grabbed quite some spotlight.

Ajay Devgn was also spotted at the event. Nagarjuna made his presence felt at the event in traditional wear along with son Naga Chaitanya. Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi as she turned up looking like a million bucks in a saree for the gala night. Wamiqa Gabbi also attended the event and enchanted everyone with her infectious smile and affable personality.