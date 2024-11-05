Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar has been nominated for the prestigious 'Best Debut Director' award in the Indian Feature Film category at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The nomination comes as Gharat Ganpati, Navjyot Bandiwadekar's directorial debut, was selected by the IFFI preview committee as one of the top five films out of 117 incredible entries vying for the title.

Earlier, Gharat Ganpati had already made waves with its selection for IFFI 2024, following its recognition in the Oscar contention. This latest achievement further solidifies the film's international acclaim and highlights Navjyot Bandiwadekar's unique storytelling talent.

Expressing his gratitude, Navjyot shares, "I am truly humbled and overjoyed by the recognition at the 55th IFFI. Gharat Ganpati is a reflection of my deep admiration for the bonds that tie families together and the values we hold dear. This nomination is a tribute to my entire team whose dedication made this story come to life. To see the film resonate with audiences across the world is deeply fulfilling, and I am grateful for the love and support it has received."

Gharat Ganpati is an evocative family drama that explores the timeless values of love, tradition, and unity within a multi-generational Indian family. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the film follows a family's emotional journey as they come together to confront unresolved issues, rediscover their bond, and reaffirm their connection to one another and their cultural heritage.

Praised by masses across quarters, Gharat Ganpati is now streaming on Amazon Prime, allowing global audiences to experience this heartfelt story from the comfort of their homes.

About the 55th IFFI:

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia, showcasing the best of world cinema and celebrating cinematic excellence. The 55th edition of IFFI continues the tradition of highlighting innovative filmmaking from emerging voices, and Navjyot Bandiwadekar's debut film has emerged as a leading contender in this esteemed competition.