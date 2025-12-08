A massive political controversy has erupted in Punjab after former Congress MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu made the sensational claim that a staggering ₹500 crore is required to become the Congress party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state.

Speaking to the media, Navjot Kaur Sidhu — wife of senior Congress leader and former Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu — alleged that internal politics and financial power play overshadow merit within the party.

Without naming any senior leader, she remarked, "The one who brings a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the party's Chief Minister in Punjab."

The explosive statement has sent shockwaves through political circles, drawing sharp reactions from opposition parties.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further highlighted deepening factionalism within the Punjab Congress, revealing that at least five Chief Minister aspirants are "already working against the party from within."

She claimed this internal sabotage is the primary reason the Congress leadership is unlikely to assign any organisational role to Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Despite the turbulence, she asserted that Sidhu remains emotionally connected to the Congress and shares a "strong bond" with Priyanka Gandhi. However, she added that her husband would return to active politics only if offered a meaningful responsibility.

"We have a vision for Punjab. If any party entrusts us with responsibility, we can rebuild Punjab into gold," she said, emphasizing their commitment to the state's development.

Navjot Kaur clarified that neither the Congress nor any other party ever demanded money from them directly, but alleged that the selection process still favours the highest financial contributor. "No party asked us for money, but the one who brings a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes CM," she reiterated, hinting at systemic corruption in leadership choices.

'After Illness, She Has Lost Mental Balance': Congress Hits Back

Reacting to the startling revelation by the party's former MLA, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said Navjot Kaur Sidhu had "lost her mental balance."

"After her illness, Navjot Kaur Sidhu may have lost her mental balance, perhaps due to the effect of medications," Rajput said.

He went on to question the couple's political past. "Both Navjot Kaur Sidhu and Navjot Singh Sidhu came to the Congress from the BJP. Did they remain in the BJP by offering money? Did they become MLA and MP in the BJP by offering money to the party?" he remarked.

"It was the same Navjot Kaur Sidhu who used to praise the Congress. After her illness, she is speaking such words. She needs proper medication," Rajput added.

BJP Responds

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the Congress follows "5–6 criteria" while choosing a Chief Minister.

Although Navjot Singh Sidhu meets those criteria, Jakhar claimed he was rejected in the "preliminary stage," indicating a lack of trust from the Congress high command.

The Congress is yet to issue an official response, but the remarks have intensified scrutiny of the party's internal functioning ahead of the upcoming political season.