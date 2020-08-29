In our country, people might get divided on the basis of different religions, but there is one thing that definitely unites us that is Sports. Whether it's Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Chess or something else, it always fills our hearts with pride when we see our players perform in their respective fields. While Cricketers are immensely worshipped in India and other sports seems to lack behind in popularity, the respect for each and every sportsperson is equal in the eye of every Indian.

Bollywood is also very much influenced by sports. In the past couple of years, it has been observed that many BTown writers are focusing on the lives of famous laurel or an unknown sportsperson and bringing their stories to the silver screens. Movies or Biopics that are based on various kind of sports, be it wrestling, badminton, boxing, cricket or more, always bring a smile on the face of the and imparts an essence of patriotism.

And while we wait for more such biopics based on the life of the famous sportsperson such as 83, Saina, on the life of chess player Viswanathan Anand, etc, let's celebrate the gist of National Sports Day 2020 and look at the list of Bollywood movies that's a treat for every sports fan.

1. Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan, with a team of fierce girls, created havoc on the silver screen with the movie Chak De! India. As a coach of an Indian Women's hockey team, SRK shined, giving goosebumps to the audience. The story revolved around a failed team of women hockey players who triumph gloriously and won the world cup under the guidance of a coach, in search of redemption.

Fighting the odds and bringing the girls of different backgrounds together as a team was one hell of a task done by Shah Rukh Khan as a coach. From dialogues to songs, everything was adored by the audience and Chak De! India became a national sports slogan.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The biopic that was based on the life of 'The Flying Sikh' – Milkha Singh is one of the most loved sports movies in India. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, the movie talked about the struggles, life and achievements of athlete Milkha Singh.

A tragic childhood, the rise and fall of the athlete and making his name amidst the odds, the movie was a complete package. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was highly appreciated by the audience and managed to bag several awards.

3. Mary Kom

Talk about daughters carrying the bandwagon of making India proud and Mary Kom is one of the names that top the list. The movie on the story of 6-time World Champion and an Olympic Bronze medallist, Mary Kom played by Priyanka Chopra, talked about how the boxer had to fight against poverty, gender discrimination before she could rise to prominence in the field of boxing.

4. M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

One of the most loved and beautiful sports movies is on the life of the successful Indian Cricket team captain, MS Dhoni. The movie shows the story behind the MS Dhoni we see today – The efforts he put in for years and his journey from the goalkeeper of a school team to a Ticket Collector to the World Cup-winning captain.

Lead role played by Sushant Singh Rajput, this movie garnered appreciation from the critics as well as masses. Sushant not only aced the look of the former captain but also nailed his accent and body language.

5. Iqbal

Apart from the movie on Dhoni, another film on cricket that was applauded by the audience was Iqbal. Amazing yet underrated movie Iqbal is the story of a deaf and mute boy from a small village who dreams of playing for India. Shreyas Talpade has shined in the role of Iqbal and made the audience fell in love with his innocence. Naseeruddin Shah as a drunk coach and Shweta Basu Prasad as a supportive sister were like an asset for this movie.

6. Dangal

Did you ask who are the most Dhakkad girls in the field of wrestling? We'll say that's our Geeta and Babita. Based on the lives of India's first-ever Gold medallist in women's wrestling, Geeta Phogat and her sister, Babita Phogat, it's a story of a father who wants his kids to complete his dream of representing India in wrestling. Gender never came between his dreams and in an era when wrestling was considered as a man's game in India, the daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat entered the ring.

Aamir Khan as the father, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in adult versions of the two Phogat sisters and Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions, has beautifully portrayed their roles and brought life to the characters.

7. Budhia Singh – Born to Run

While most of the movies in this list are quite well-known, not many are aware of this rare gem. The movie about the youngest marathon runner named Budhia Singh of Odisha, who ran 65 kilometres in seven hours and two minutes in 2006 when he was just five years old.

But the story is not just about being the youngest marathon runner or about making records, it about the struggles he faced beyond the marathon and sports. It's a must-watch for all the sports lovers as well as movie buffs.

8. Soorma

Inspired by the life of Sandeep Singh, former Indian captain of the hockey team, this movie was applauded by many. Sandeep Singh played by the Punjabi marvel Diljit Dosanjh, the penalty corner specialist was accidentally shot in the back in Kalka Shatabdi Express train in 2006. Almost paralysed Sandeep rose to power by struggling hard overcoming the difficulties. His story is inspirational not only as a sportsperson but also as a human being.