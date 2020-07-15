It's July 14 and nudist groups are all set to celebrate this day, which is observed as National Nude Day. Even though the origins of National Nude Day remain hazy, it's a fun way to cool down in the sticky, hot summer days. But the National Nude Day, as Refinery29 explains it, is a day to highlight the misconceptions surrounding nudism with the idea to promote there's nothing wrong with it.
Over the years, National Nude Day or not, our favorite celebrities chose to display their assets and turn up the heat for the fans. But on the occasion of National Nude Day, let's take a quick walk down the memory lane to see these drop-dead-gorgeous celebs who went near-naked and made it look incredibly beautiful. And if you're planning to celebrate National Nude Day by staying home in view of COVID-19 pandemic, you can take a lesson from these loved celebrities on how to pose naked for social media.
Celebs who bared it all
Chrissy Teigen
Bella Hadid
Paulina Porizkova
Here I am, reading “On Being Human “ to Ludwig , written by the wonderful Jen Pastiloff. This book has just hit the bookshelves as a paper back. And let me tell you, Jen knows all about being human. About being a girl who needs love and is so full of self doubt and insecurities she can’t find it. (Sounds familiar). And how this girl can go on - by first forgiving herself. (Still working on that). #onbeinghuman @jenpastiloff #greatsummerread
My Instagram feed is my home here. I bare my soul and occasionally, the rest of me.? My door is always open, whether I’m home or not. And all of you are welcome in. Some of you walk in because we are friends or acquaintances. Some, because you know who I am, and would like to be friends. Some of you are just curious. Some walk in with a certain set of expectations, and when those are not met, insult the host. And then there are those who walk in with the express purpose of breaking something. Respectful disagreement is welcome- for how else are we going to learn new things? But it’s my house. If you don’t like it - leave. Shouting goodbye always lightens me a little of an unwanted guest. And the rest of you who are here as I am, for the sense of community, information, maybe a laugh or two, please step right in! ? ( photo from my vacation in Costa Rica, in the amazing #Hermosa-hills villa Neruda) Hermosa-Hills. com #vacation #costarica #micasanoessucasa #betweenjloandbettywhite
Emily Ratajkowski
This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce. The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.
Bella Thorne
In August of last year my hair was cut up to my neck and shoulders for a movie...and it seemed like it wasn’t growing back...but now look how long it is!! I just did bleachless, heatless, and most importantly extensionless!! except for right now currently while my hair is green on another movie. I have wanted my hair to grow back long again, ever since I was on shake it they cut it real short one day.. and then put in extensions to match it back to its original length...it took me a very long time to not feel insecure with out exts or heat or whatever...but now look at how long it is. I’m so proud ❤️
Kendall Jenner
Nicki Minaj
Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lawrence (not official account)
Kylie Jenner