National Nude Day
It's July 14 and nudist groups are all set to celebrate this day, which is observed as National Nude Day. Even though the origins of National Nude Day remain hazy, it's a fun way to cool down in the sticky, hot summer days. But the National Nude Day, as Refinery29 explains it, is a day to highlight the misconceptions surrounding nudism with the idea to promote there's nothing wrong with it.

Over the years, National Nude Day or not, our favorite celebrities chose to display their assets and turn up the heat for the fans. But on the occasion of National Nude Day, let's take a quick walk down the memory lane to see these drop-dead-gorgeous celebs who went near-naked and made it look incredibly beautiful. And if you're planning to celebrate National Nude Day by staying home in view of COVID-19 pandemic, you can take a lesson from these loved celebrities on how to pose naked for social media. 

Celebs who bared it all

Chrissy Teigen

Bella Hadid

Paulina Porizkova

My Instagram feed is my home here. I bare my soul and occasionally, the rest of me.? My door is always open, whether I’m home or not. And all of you are welcome in. Some of you walk in because we are friends or acquaintances. Some, because you know who I am, and would like to be friends. Some of you are just curious. Some walk in with a certain set of expectations, and when those are not met, insult the host. And then there are those who walk in with the express purpose of breaking something. Respectful disagreement is welcome- for how else are we going to learn new things? But it’s my house. If you don’t like it - leave. Shouting goodbye always lightens me a little of an unwanted guest. And the rest of you who are here as I am, for the sense of community, information, maybe a laugh or two, please step right in! ? ( photo from my vacation in Costa Rica, in the amazing #Hermosa-hills villa Neruda) Hermosa-Hills. com #vacation #costarica #micasanoessucasa #betweenjloandbettywhite

Emily Ratajkowski

Bella Thorne

Done. W. U.

Kendall Jenner

w/ @mertalas ?

Nicki Minaj

???‍♀️??‍♀️?????

Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence (not official account)

Kylie Jenner

??

??

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 