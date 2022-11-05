As some cyber criminals are circulating fake jobs-related SMS to cheat unemployed youth across the country, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has cautioned the general public about such bogus employment messages in its name on social media.

The NIC issued this advisory after it received information about a fake SMS with a job offer, misusing the name of NIC, being circulated amongst the general public.

According to an official handout by the Ministry of Communications, "the National Informatics Centre (NIC) received information about a fake SMS with a job offer, masquerading in the name of NIC being circulated amongst the general public. Upon receipt of information about the fake SMS,

NIC Team conducted an immediate internal investigation and identified that the fake SMS was NOT sent from NIC's infrastructure".

Fraudulent to be identified as telecom service providers

The NIC team swiftly coordinated with telecom service providers to investigate and identify that the fake SMS had been sent through a private service provider's infrastructure.

"Considering the fact that the fake SMS was misusing NIC's name, was a cyber incident, and could also involve a potential financial fraud, the NIC promptly reported the incident to CERT-In and also registered a complaint with Law enforcement agencies for identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of this fake SMS", the NIC handout reads.

In order to prevent further misuse, Cert-In immediately coordinated with the concerned intermediary for the takedown of the fraudulent URL.

General Public is at this moment advised to be cautious of such fake SMS, and report such fraudulent SMS to incident@cert-in.org.in and https://cybercrime.gov.in.

During the last some days, some fraudulent have been circulating SMSs regarding the recruitment process in the NIC. Some job seekers applied for these jobs in response to fake SMSs.