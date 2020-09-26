Daughters Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. But it is largely observed on the fourth Sunday of September or in some cases on September 28. National Daughter's Day was introduced to eradicate the stigma attached to having a girl instead of a boy child and this day is popularly celebrated among proud parents who shower their blessings, affection and wishes upon their angels.

Sometimes, the joy of having a daughter can be overwhelming. And it's perfectly natural to run out of words to show just how much daughters mean. That's where we come in.

A personalised message attached to an endearing memory is ideal. But you cannot go wrong with any of these adorable quotes and wishes to share with your daughters. Bet they will bring a smile on your daughter's face, which will instantly put you on cloud nine.

National Daughter's Day wishes

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people. Live a prosperous life, my love.

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. In a way, I consider myself lucky. Happy Daughter's Day!

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love. May the happiness of the entire world fall on your feet.

To my daughter, you are really loved. We thank you for filling our hearts with love and always cheering us on occasion when we are sad. We are grateful for you.

Sunshines and flowers and seas and tides- you are the centre of it all. I love you and Happy Daughters' day!

You are my tough little princess, keep going and conquer your dreams! Remember, I'm always there for you.

The most precious jewels you'll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children. Thanks for lighting my life my precious jewel. A very happy Daughters' Day to you.

In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don't grow up too fast, little one. I love you!

With every day that passes, you only grow more beautiful in my eyes. I admire your heart of gold. I love you very much!

To my beloved daughter, I didn't give you the gift of life, rather life gave me the gift of you. Happy Daughter's Day, my darling!

No words can describe my love for you! Happy Daughter's Day!

Heartwarming quotes | Daughters Day

Every day is Father's Day to me when I'm with her: when I'll be able to hold my daughter and see her grow and see her smile. That's Father's Day to me every day." - Saquon Barkley

When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away." - Hugh Jackman

A daughter is a bundle of firsts that excite and delight, giggles that come from deep inside and are always contagious, everything wonderful and precious and your love for her knows no bounds." -Barbara Cage

Absolutely, I don't believe in rules. As I tell my daughter when she is mischievous, 'Well-behaved women rarely make history." - Nia Vardalos

I hope that my daughter grows up empowered and doesn't define herself by the way she looks but by qualities that make her a intelligent, strong and responsible woman." - Isaiah Mustafa

To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter." - Euripides

If you're of the belief a photo is worth a thousand words, you can always find a nice family photo and put one of the wishes from above using any photo-editing apps freely available on app store.

IBTimes wishes all the daughters out there a very Happy Daughter's Day.