National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar master passed away on Sunday at 8 pm due to Covid-19. He was aged 72 and survived by his wife Suganya and two sons – Ajay and Vijay.

He was battling for life for days after getting infected by Coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His elder son too is battling for life while his wife has been put on home quarantine.