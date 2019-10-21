Natalia Butkevich is considered as one of the most significant names in Russia. Born on June 10, 1974, she has worked and has got a lot of exposure in the TV and radio industry. She graduated from the Ostankino TV school as a TV and radio presenter and later pursued her higher studies from the New York Film Academy as an actress, producer and a TV presenter. With learning so much, Natalia is very much aware of how the TV and radio industry works. Besides this, she is blessed with beautiful looks and she prefers to live a luxurious and lavish life.

In 2010, she owned a program on TV 'Kinoshanc' and has also made several appearances on the Russian TV. Moreover, she has been featured in a lot of articles and has been on the covers of many popular magazines including Elle, Cosmopolitan, Tatler, Women's Health and many more. Many are not aware of the fact that she has been giving esoteric lectures and personal consultations about energy, chakras, channelling transformation and body healing. Natalia is soon coming up with her YouTube channel which will be about the connections between energy and humans.

Apart from this, Butkevich is a travel enthusiast and a lifestyle influencer as well. Her Instagram feed depicts beautiful exotic locations of the world and also she shares day to day happenings of her life on the social media platform to keep her followers updated. The internet sensation has got a huge following of 480K followers and has travelled many beautiful destinations like Bahamas, Turkey, New York, Miami and many other places. All we can say is Natalia has proved her potential in every sense and now we are looking forward to her debut with her YouTube channel soon.

