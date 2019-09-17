It's an honour for a player to become a CEO of the sports club for which he was playing for so long. Well it's a dream come true for Nasser.

Nasser Al-Kaabi is one of the most popular horse racing influencers and the CEO of the most prestigious Qatar horse racing club (QREC).

He is one of the professional players of Qatar and won a number of Laurels for his skills and hard work. Now, QREC is rapidly growing at a good pace because of him. His plan is to make this game not only famous nationally but also globally in the reach of millions. The popularity of the sport is elevated by the support in the form of sponsorship by some ideal brands like ExxonMobil, Shell and Longines.

Achievements making his way more clear and effortless towards success as He was interviewed by some renowned publications like Forbes, CNN, and some of the leading middle east publications. His popularity is leading him and his team towards the rising presence and high-ranking partnerships in the world of horseracing.

Now, the biggest opportunity that lies in their hands is of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been connected with the best jockey like Frankie Dettori. The man leading his own route of success and by lifting his team and working for his passion he'll surely hit that milestone. For that we wish him all the best.

