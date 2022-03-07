Naseeruddin Shah's latest revelation has sent social media into a tizzy. The brilliant actor has revealed that he is suffering from Onomatomania. While many of you would have started googling what it means, let us first tell you how he made this revelation.

It was during an interview that the National Award winner broke the news. He added that the disease doesn't let him rest even when he is tired.

Naseer's revelation

"I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary. Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time, so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love," Shah said.

What is onomatomania?

Onomatomania is a state where the person is preoccupied with a particular word, phrase, line and more, and repeats the word compulsively in conversations. The preoccupation can also manifest sometimes as the inability to recall a certain word or phrase.

IANS

Naseeruddin Shah had revealed that during the pandemic he stuck to his riyaaz (practice) of acting. He added that he had been obsessed with reading Shakespeare and his work.

"I have always had this nagging curiosity about Shakespeare's plays. I've read some of them like everybody has in school and college, but those are the plays everyone knows. So I resolved to go back to the ones I did not know about. Macbeth, Hamlet, Othello, As You Like It — everyone has read them. But there are 36 of them, and I have managed to plow through about 30," he told Firstpost in an interview.

Full List of Manias and obsessions:

Arithmomania Obsession with numbers

Aphrodisiomania A mania of having abnormal sexual interest

Bruxomania Compulsion for grinding teeth which may be self-harming

Catapedamania Urge and obsession of jumping from high places

Dacnomania Obsession with killing living beings

Drapetomania Intense desire to run away from one's home

Dromomania A maniac compulsive desire for travel

Egomania Strange and irrational self-centred personality or self-worship

Empleomania Obsessive mania for holding public office

Entheomania An abnormal belief that one is divinely inspire

Epomania Obsession for writing epics

Ergasiomania An abnormal excessive desire to work; Workaholism; Ergomania

Erotomania An abnormally powerful sex drive

Etheromania Craving and obsession for ether

Florimania Obsessiveness for flowers

Graphomania Maniac obsession with writing

Gynaecomania An abnormal sexual obsession with women

Habromania Insanity featuring cheerful delusions in a person

Hippomania Crazy obsession with horses

Hydromania Irrational craving for drinking water

Hylomania Excessive obsessive tendency towards materialism

Iconomania Excessive obsession with icons or portraits

Idolomania Obsession to devotion to idols

Infomania Excessive mania to accumulating facts

Islomania Crazy obsession for islands

Kleptomania Irrational irresistible urge for stealing

Ludomania An irrational desire towards gambling

Macromania Having delusion that objects are larger than natural size

Megalomania Abnormal obsessive tendency towards grand or grandiose behaviour

Melomania Obsessive craze for music

Methomania Having morbid craving for alcohol

Metromania An insatiable desire for writing verses

Micromania Pathological self-belief that one is very small

Monomania Abnormal obsession with a single idea, thought or belief

Morphinomania Maniac craving or desire for morphine

Mythomania Lying or exaggerating irresistibly to an abnormally maniac extent

Narcomania Uncontrollable maniac craving for narcotics

Necromania Sexual obsession and attraction with dead bodies; Necrophilia

Nosomania Self-delusion of suffering from a disease

Nostomania Abnormal desire to visit familiar places repeatedly

Nymphomania Excessive abnormal or crazed sexual desire

Oenomania Maniac obsession or craze for wine

Oligomania Obsession with a certain few thoughts or ideas

Oniomania Mania for making purchases or spree spending

Onomatomania Irresistible desire and action of repeating certain words

Onychotillomania Compulsive biting and picking fingernails

Opiomania Maniac craving for opium

Opsomania Abnormal and obsessive love for one kind of food

Orchidomania Abnormal obsession for orchids

Phagomania Excessive desire for eating

Phaneromania Compulsive habit of biting one's nails

Pharmacomania Abnormal obsession with desire to try drugs

Phonomania Pathological tendency to murder

Photomania Pathological desire for being in light

Phytomania Crazy obsession with collecting plants

Planomania Abnormal desire to disobey social norms and wander

Plutomania Mania for money

Polemomania Mania for war

Politicomania Mania for politics

Pornomania Obsession with pornography

Pseudomania Irrational desire for lying

Pteridomania Passion for ferns

Pyromania Mania for starting fires

Rhinotillexomania Compulsive nose picking

Satyromania Abnormally great male sexual desire or Satyriasis

Scribbleomania Craze with scribbling

Sitiomania Morbid aversion to food

Sophomania Self-delusion that one is incredibly intelligent

Squandermania Irrational compulsion for spending money wastefully

Stampomania Obsession with stamp-collecting

Technomania Obsessive craze for technology

Thanatomania Belief of victimized by death magic and resulting illness

Theomania Belief that one is a god

Tomomania Irrational craze for performing surgery

Toxicomania Morbid craving for poisons

Trichotillomania Neurosis maniac disorder where one likes to pulls out own hair

Typomania Craze for printing one's writing or creation

Uranomania Obsession with the idea of divinity

Verbomania Craze for words

Xenomania Attachment to foreign things

Zoomania Insane fondness for animals