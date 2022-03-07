Naseeruddin Shah's latest revelation has sent social media into a tizzy. The brilliant actor has revealed that he is suffering from Onomatomania. While many of you would have started googling what it means, let us first tell you how he made this revelation.
It was during an interview that the National Award winner broke the news. He added that the disease doesn't let him rest even when he is tired.
Naseer's revelation
"I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary. Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time, so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love," Shah said.
What is onomatomania?
Onomatomania is a state where the person is preoccupied with a particular word, phrase, line and more, and repeats the word compulsively in conversations. The preoccupation can also manifest sometimes as the inability to recall a certain word or phrase.
Naseeruddin Shah had revealed that during the pandemic he stuck to his riyaaz (practice) of acting. He added that he had been obsessed with reading Shakespeare and his work.
"I have always had this nagging curiosity about Shakespeare's plays. I've read some of them like everybody has in school and college, but those are the plays everyone knows. So I resolved to go back to the ones I did not know about. Macbeth, Hamlet, Othello, As You Like It — everyone has read them. But there are 36 of them, and I have managed to plow through about 30," he told Firstpost in an interview.
Full List of Manias and obsessions:
Arithmomania Obsession with numbers
Aphrodisiomania A mania of having abnormal sexual interest
Bruxomania Compulsion for grinding teeth which may be self-harming
Catapedamania Urge and obsession of jumping from high places
Dacnomania Obsession with killing living beings
Drapetomania Intense desire to run away from one's home
Dromomania A maniac compulsive desire for travel
Egomania Strange and irrational self-centred personality or self-worship
Empleomania Obsessive mania for holding public office
Entheomania An abnormal belief that one is divinely inspire
Epomania Obsession for writing epics
Ergasiomania An abnormal excessive desire to work; Workaholism; Ergomania
Erotomania An abnormally powerful sex drive
Etheromania Craving and obsession for ether
Florimania Obsessiveness for flowers
Graphomania Maniac obsession with writing
Gynaecomania An abnormal sexual obsession with women
Habromania Insanity featuring cheerful delusions in a person
Hippomania Crazy obsession with horses
Hydromania Irrational craving for drinking water
Hylomania Excessive obsessive tendency towards materialism
Iconomania Excessive obsession with icons or portraits
Idolomania Obsession to devotion to idols
Infomania Excessive mania to accumulating facts
Islomania Crazy obsession for islands
Kleptomania Irrational irresistible urge for stealing
Ludomania An irrational desire towards gambling
Macromania Having delusion that objects are larger than natural size
Megalomania Abnormal obsessive tendency towards grand or grandiose behaviour
Melomania Obsessive craze for music
Methomania Having morbid craving for alcohol
Metromania An insatiable desire for writing verses
Micromania Pathological self-belief that one is very small
Monomania Abnormal obsession with a single idea, thought or belief
Morphinomania Maniac craving or desire for morphine
Mythomania Lying or exaggerating irresistibly to an abnormally maniac extent
Narcomania Uncontrollable maniac craving for narcotics
Necromania Sexual obsession and attraction with dead bodies; Necrophilia
Nosomania Self-delusion of suffering from a disease
Nostomania Abnormal desire to visit familiar places repeatedly
Nymphomania Excessive abnormal or crazed sexual desire
Oenomania Maniac obsession or craze for wine
Oligomania Obsession with a certain few thoughts or ideas
Oniomania Mania for making purchases or spree spending
Onomatomania Irresistible desire and action of repeating certain words
Onychotillomania Compulsive biting and picking fingernails
Opiomania Maniac craving for opium
Opsomania Abnormal and obsessive love for one kind of food
Orchidomania Abnormal obsession for orchids
Phagomania Excessive desire for eating
Phaneromania Compulsive habit of biting one's nails
Pharmacomania Abnormal obsession with desire to try drugs
Phonomania Pathological tendency to murder
Photomania Pathological desire for being in light
Phytomania Crazy obsession with collecting plants
Planomania Abnormal desire to disobey social norms and wander
Plutomania Mania for money
Polemomania Mania for war
Politicomania Mania for politics
Pornomania Obsession with pornography
Pseudomania Irrational desire for lying
Pteridomania Passion for ferns
Pyromania Mania for starting fires
Rhinotillexomania Compulsive nose picking
Satyromania Abnormally great male sexual desire or Satyriasis
Scribbleomania Craze with scribbling
Sitiomania Morbid aversion to food
Sophomania Self-delusion that one is incredibly intelligent
Squandermania Irrational compulsion for spending money wastefully
Stampomania Obsession with stamp-collecting
Technomania Obsessive craze for technology
Thanatomania Belief of victimized by death magic and resulting illness
Theomania Belief that one is a god
Tomomania Irrational craze for performing surgery
Toxicomania Morbid craving for poisons
Trichotillomania Neurosis maniac disorder where one likes to pulls out own hair
Typomania Craze for printing one's writing or creation
Uranomania Obsession with the idea of divinity
Verbomania Craze for words
Xenomania Attachment to foreign things
Zoomania Insane fondness for animals