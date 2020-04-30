After the sudden demise of ace actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the news of Ishqiya actor Naseeruddin Shah started making he headlines. In the evening, there were some rumours on the social media that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised due to some illness.

However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city. Naseeruddin Shah's son actor Vivan Shah took to his Twitter account to disclose that Naseeruddin Shah is fine, rubbishing the rumours.

Actor himself took his official Facebook account to disclose that he's fine. He wrote, "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours."

7 Khoon Maaf fame Vivan wrote, "All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well-Folded handsPraying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us Pensive face folded hands"

All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well ?Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us ?? — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

His niece Saira Shah Halim also told IANS that the actor is fine and it quarantined at home. "He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmed Saira.

Yesterday, Naseeruddin Shah bid adieu to his friend Irrfan Khan and expressed grief over his sudden demise. After Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at the age of 67. He was battling with cancer for the last 2 years.