NASA, the US space agency is celebrating its 60th annivesary with an impressive tribute video showing what it has done over the years in 60 seconds. Though it does not showcase everything, it has captured a few special moments for the space agency.

Check out the NASA tribute video below:



https://youtu.be/1UaBgr_sq9A

The video features some recorded voice-over, documented film, and a quick view of NASA missions both old and new. There are satellites, rockets, Earth, the Moon, Mars, and a ton of many other things that give a brief glimpse on whatever the space exploration agency has been up to.

The video makes an attempt to highlight various things that the space agency can be proud of. They could've put up lengthy documentaries to show just this, but the fact that the NASA tribute video is just 60-minutes long, leaves the viewer in awe, perhaps admiration. The work on the video looks professional, and the voiceover is live from the radios - voices and announcements that were used in real projects. The video even includes the countdown for the launch of the spacecraft.

"Congress passed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, on July 16 and President Eisenhower signed it into law on July 29, 1958. NASA opened for business on Oct. 1, 1958, with T. Keith Glennan as our first administrator," NASA explains in a footnote on the new video. "Our history tells a story of exploration, innovation and discoveries. The next 60 years, that story continues."

If the video leaves the viewers wanting a better look at the history of NASA, then they might be lucky. A new website has been set up to observe NASA's 60 years, which shows the agency's challenges and achievements in a friendly, organised manner.

A sudden surge of attention is precisely what the space agency needs after its competitor SpaceX is not far behind as it is continuously taking on challenging missions to explore space.