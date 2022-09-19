NASA will provide live coverage with commentary of the upcoming Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test beginning at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The demonstration test will allow teams to confirm the repair to a hydrogen leak seen during an early September Artemis I launch attempt, evaluate updated propellant loading procedures, and conduct additional evaluations. The demonstration will conclude when the objectives for the test have been met.

Live coverage of the test will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. While NASA is airing coverage of the launch, rendezvous, docking, and hatch opening of the Soyuz MS-22 carrying NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio to the International Space Station on NASA's Television's Public Channel, the Artemis I demonstration test will air only on the Media Channel. During all other times, the test will air on both the Public and Media Channels.

The agency also will host a media teleconference to preview the test at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Participants include:

Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for Common Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program, NASA's Kennedy Space Center

John Blevins, chief engineer, Space Launch System Program, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

Audio of the media call will stream live on the agency's website at:

(All times Eastern U.S. time, which equates to UTC-4.)

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Monday, Sept. 19

11:30 a.m. – Media teleconference to preview Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test

4 p.m. – Video B-Roll feed of the International Space Station Expedition 68 Soyuz MS-22 crew pre-launch activities in Baikonur, Kazakhstan and the Soyuz MS-22 vehicle rollout to the Launch Pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan (Streaming on NASA TV's media channel)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

7:15 a.m. – Coverage of the cryogenic propellent tanking test for the Artemis Space Launch System on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center (airing on NASA TV public and media channels except when the public channel is used for Soyuz MS-22 launch, docking and hatch opening coverage; the tanking test will remain on the media channel throughout and rejoin the public channel when Soyuz coverage concludes for its three broadcasts)

9 a.m. – Coverage of the Launch of the International Space Station Expedition 68 crew on Soyuz MS-22 (Prokopyev, Petelin, Rubio) to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (Launch scheduled at 9:54 a.m. EDT)

12:15 p.m. – Coverage of the rendezvous and docking of the International Space Station Expedition 68 Crew on Soyuz MS-22 (Prokopyev, Petelin, Rubio) to the International Space Station (Docking scheduled at 1:11 p.m. EDT)

3:30 p.m. – Coverage of the hatch opening for the Expedition 68 crew at the International Space Station (Prokopyev, Petelin, Rubio; hatch opening scheduled at appx. 3:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 22



11:10 a.m. – ISS Expedition 67 educational in-flight event with the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center in Houston and NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines

3 p.m. – NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) pre-impact press briefing

Monday, Sept. 26

5:30 p.m. – Watch a live feed from NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft (Streaming on NASA TV's media channel)

6 p.m. – Live coverage begins for NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact with the asteroid Dimorphos (Impact targeted for 7:14 p.m. EDT)

8 p.m. – NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) post-impact press briefing

Wednesday, Sept. 28

9:35 a.m. – International Space Station Expedition 67/68 change of command ceremony (Artemyev hands over space station command to Cristoforetti)