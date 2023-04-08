Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has escaped unhurt after his car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the police.

Ramban Police said while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident.

A fully loaded truck hit his car near Udhampur in Jammu, said cops. Reports say no one was injured in the incident. Video of the incident showed security men rushing to open the doors of the Minister's black Scorpio and getting people out.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added. Sources said that driver of the truck has been arrested by the police for questioning.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

Abrogation of Article 370 heralded a new era of development in J&K: Kiren Rijiju

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju, today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur and convened a public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp there.

"Abrogation of Article 370 has heralded a new era of unprecedented growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir", maintained the Union Minister while addressing the gathering at the camp.

He said that rapid growth and development taking place in the UT is visible which is being appreciated by one and all.

"These changes are visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress on ongoing developmental works, and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in J&K", he added.

He said the present dispensation is trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation of several government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of the district administration as well as various departments for the effective implementation of government schemes on the ground.

He added, after 2014 the path of development under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India has set new records. He said the present government is providing banking and mobile service connectivity in every village of the country.