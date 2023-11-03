Modern businesses necessitate business leaders capable of delivering results across various sectors. Seasoned experts exhibiting resilience and the ability to perform under pressure, ensuring positive outcomes, are assets to any organization they join. Naresh Sarwabhotla stands out as a distinguished figure in the realm of international business operations, bringing extensive experience in pioneering ventures in Automotive, Nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence across India and recently in the United States. With an impressive educational background and over 18 years of diverse leadership experience, he has played a pivotal role in steering the evolution and success of the prestigious Susira Group, pioneering ground-breaking innovations across continents.

Global Impact and Industry Transformations

Naresh, a California State University graduate, commenced his professional career at Nissan Motor Corporation, before dedicating 18 years to the Susira Group. Climbing the corporate hierarchy, he eventually secured the esteemed positions of CEO and Managing Director.

During his tenure, Naresh's strategic initiatives played a pivotal role in expanding Susira's international reach, particularly in the United States, Germany/EU, and the UK. His exceptional leadership qualities, capacity to motivate diverse teams, and commitment to steering them towards shared strategic objectives across continents have been widely recognized. With a proven track record of conceptualizing and executing strategies that effectively broaden business operations across borders, Naresh demonstrates an unparalleled ability to envision and implement plans that seamlessly align with diverse market landscapes.

His contributions have led to profiting many of his clients including Cummins Inc, USA (during the initial years of International Purchasing from India), where a team of high performing professionals under Naresh, helped in localising a critical engine component through in-house innovation, research, and following exceptional business practices. This project led to a positive cost impact to Cummins USA and concurrently increasing the exports sales of Susira. The Group is now a multi-industry organization that works in Aerospace, Space-tech, Automotive, Medical, Tool and Die, and other highly customized products. His involvement in such projects reflects his adeptness in negotiation and conflict resolution across international business landscapes.

His other proactive measures included setting up a cutting-edge nanotech laboratory in 2010, producing nano-scale sensors for diverse industries. During the later years, under his leadership, AI-based sensors were developed at Susira Group, for consumer electronics applications. The group's foray into advanced multi-axis machining in 2020 aimed to serve Aerospace and other engineering sectors, resulting in marked success in both local and International markets.

The emerging nanotech and AI markets forecasted to hit $125 billion and $554.3 billion by 2024 respectively, underpin the substantial global impact of Naresh's work. His role in leveraging merger and acquisition/JV strategies to manoeuvre the EU and US markets underscores the strategic importance of professionals like him in shaping transformative industry changes and fostering innovation and economic growth.

Background and Educational Journey

Naresh embarked on his academic journey with a Bachelor's in Electrical and Communications from the University of Madras in 2003, followed by a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Long Beach, where he was honoured as the 'Outstanding Scholar of the Year' in 2004. His blend of technical expertise and business acumen laid a solid foundation for his visionary career.

A Visionary in Business Management

Amid global economic challenges, Naresh's role becomes increasingly essential. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving the Susira Group's success. Throughout his career, he demonstrated a steadfast commitment to driving company revenues through nurturing client relationships, aligning with ethical values, and establishing strong business ties with key OEMs across various industries in multiple countries.

His Accomplishments and Impact

Naresh had achieved notable success and made significant contributions, receiving accolades for Susira, such as the ACMA Award for Export Excellence, Technology & Quality, The CII-Exim Bank Award for Business Excellence - Commendation for Significant Achievement, The Economics of Quality Award from QCI (DL.SHAH), to name a few. Naresh Sarwabhotla's contribution as a business strategist stands as a pioneering force in business management, leading transformative ventures in Automotive, Nanotechnology, and Artificial Intelligence. His strategic vision, leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to innovation have not only driven the success of Susira Group but have also made a significant impact on the broader global business landscape.