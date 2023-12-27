Naresh Kumar Miryala

In the contemporary business landscape, hybrid and multi-cloud environments powered by artificial intelligence have become commonplace. The global shift in cloud adoption and AI revolution driven by factors such as cost control, enhanced reliability, anticipation of resource reduction, and power of AI.

The Industry shift towards cloud adoption and AI has significantly elevated the need for strategic thinking and fast paced approach to adapt the pace and provide unique and secure solutions.

Naresh Kumat Miryala is a strategic thinker and innovator, guiding major enterprises and tech-savvy companies through the intricacies of cloud migration and the integration of cutting-edge AI technologies. Naresh expertise and proven professional track record can help in making transition to a newer environment easier and efficient. He has worked with globally recognized organizations during his professional endeavor.

Naresh Miryala stands as a distinguished engineering leader at Meta, bringing to the forefront a wealth of experience that spans nearly two decades. His robust background encompasses a profound understanding of diverse technological landscapes, with a special focus on Cloud Data Platform Engineering, site reliability, and data security and artificial intelligence. As the head of a large team of high-performing engineers at Meta, Naresh has played a pivotal role in steering the company's success through innovative solutions and strategic leadership.

Naresh's expertise in Cloud Data Platform Engineering is evident in his hands-on approach to addressing technical and business challenges. With a strong foundation in cloud migrations, infrastructure implementation, databases, ERP solutions, DevOps, and deployments, he proves to be a valuable asset for organizations undertaking similar initiatives.

In his role at Meta, Naresh has demonstrated leadership by overseeing the migration and upgrade of large-scale databases from customer-hosted data centers to cloud service platforms. This process involved deploying cutting-edge technologies, adhering to industry standards, and utilizing security and performance tools, ensuring systems are up-to-date, secure, and running efficiently.

Naresh's career highlights include successfully leading and developing high performance next gen leaders and implementing large-scale solutions for key customers globally while leading the engineering team at leading technology companies. His ability to solve complex challenges with data, security, cloud, and AI technologies consistently delivered high-quality solutions. Notable projects involved integrating multiple systems and databases for a global manufacturing company, as well as implementing analytics for a financial services company. With his expertise he helped customers migrate large scale data (several TB's) from on-prem to cloud by using unique techniques and solutions and helped to build robust solutions for data migrations which are used across the industry as best practices. He also enabled secure platforms for Fortune 500 customers with database migrations, upgrading and securing the missions critical banking and financial systems.

Naresh's impact on the industry is exemplified through his unique solutions for disaster recovery in data platforms, reducing downtime by an impressive 90%. His contributions to large-scale data migrations from on-premises to the cloud have set industry standards, while his focus on building robust solutions for securing mission-critical banking and financial systems underscores his commitment to reliability and security.

Recognized for his ability to solve performance, security, and implementation issues, Naresh has implemented secure and robust methods to scale systems, resulting in a 30% cost savings for customers. His forward-thinking solutions and strategic mindset position him as a leader who not only addresses immediate challenges but also anticipates and mitigates future issues.

Naresh's active involvement in professional communities, such as Senior Member IEEE, AIM leadership council, and fellowship at RSA, reflects his commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments. As a blogger, tech reviewer, and frequent speaker at international conferences, Naresh shares his knowledge and contributes to the collective growth of the tech community.

Naresh holds a Bachelor's degree in computer sciences and a Master's in Business Management, providing him with a well-rounded foundation for navigating both the technical and business aspects of his leadership roles. His technical prowess extends across various domains, including database engineering cloud computing, site reliability engineering, performance engineering, and observability & manageability. His certification as a public cloud-certified professional underscores his commitment to maintaining the highest standards in databases, ERP, Multi-Cloud migrations, DevOps, Cloud Security, and Artificial Intelligence.

Naresh Miryala has emerged as a trailblazer in Cloud Data Platform Engineering with AI, with a remarkable blend of technical expertise, leadership acumen, and a commitment to driving innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology. His impact at Meta and throughout his career positions him as a key influencer in shaping the future of cloud engineering with the AI industry.