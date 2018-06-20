Prime minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with more than five crore farmers across India through video conference on Wednesday (June 20) to discuss their concerns and issues related to the farming sector.
Farmers in Rajasthan
Modi is currently interacting with agriculturists in Rajasthan.
Bee farming
Apart from encouraging the need to invest in poultry farms and fisheries.
पशुपालन, मछली पालन, poultry farm, ये तो प्रचलित हैं लेकिन मधुमक्खी पालन पर विशेष ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। मधुमक्खी पालन भी किसानों के लिए एक तरह की आय का एक जरिया है। मधुमक्खी पालन ना सिर्फ किसान की उपज बढ़ाने में मदद करता है बल्कि शहद के रूप में अतिरिक्त कमाई का साधन भी बनता है: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
Blue revolution
Modi has said that his government is working toward Blue revolution.
"Blue Revolution is a national plan for the development of marine fish and the fishermen's welfare. It is being strived for under economic prosperity in a responsible and sustainable way," the PM tweeted.
इसमें— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
मछली उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देना,
मछली पालन का modernisation,
भोजन और पोषण सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करना
और मछुआरों और जलीय कृषि किसानों को सशक्त बनाने पर बल दिया गया है: PM @narendramodi
West Bengal farmers
Farmers in South 24 Pargana of West Bengal are telling the PM about their success stories in fish culture.
Modi addressing farmers in Sikkim
Modi praises Sikkim on becoming the first fully organic state of India.
"The government is encouraging organic farming under the traditional agriculture development plan in the whole country. Especially the North east is being developed as a hub of organic farming. The country today has over 22 lakh hectares of land focusing on organic farming," tweeted the PM.
Karntaka farmers
Farmers from Karnataka's Ramanagara are sharing their experiences with the Prime Minister. The agriculturists are talking about the benefits of soil health cards.
Farmer Producer Organisation
Modi has encouraged agriculturists to join Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO).
यह बहुत ख़ुशी की बात है कि अब किसान, किसान उत्पादक समूह, FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation) बनाकर संगठित रूप में कार्य कर रहे हैं जिससे कृषि से जुड़े सामान इनको कम कीमत पर मिलते हैं एवं संगठित रूप से कार्य करने पर इनको उपज के मार्केटिंग में भी मदद मिलती है: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
Interaction with farmers in Maharashtra.
Farmers from Solapur in Maharashtra are now interacting with the PM.
India farmers taking up modern farm machinery
Modi has appreciated farmers for investing on modern machinery.
"It's a good thing that our farmer is also adding modern machines and appliances to his hard work and benefiting from the villages around us," the PM tweeted.
मुझे यह देखकर खुशी हो रही है कि श्रीमति चम्पा निनामा जी कड़कनाथ की फ़ार्मिंग कर अपनी आय बढ़ाने में सक्षम हुई हैं। इससे आपके आस-पास के गांवों के लोग भी मुर्गी पालन के लिए प्रेरित हुए होंगे: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
Soil health card
The PM has encouraged farmers to opt for Soil Health card, so that the soil on a piece of land can be analysed and thus find what crop can be grown on the land.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh
After having interacted with farmers in Chhattisgarh, Modi is now directly addressing agriculturists in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua.
Modi on drip irrigation
The PM has stressed on the need of investing in drip irrigation.
किसानों को खेत की सिंचाई में परेशानी न हो, हर खेत को पानी मिले, per drop more crop, यानि कम पानी और ज्यादा उपज। मैं हमेशा से किसानों को टपक सिंचाई या drip irregation को अपनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करता रहा हूँ: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
Fertilisers in India
"Pehle khaad ke liye lambi-lambi kataarein lagti thi. Lekin ab kisanon ko aasani se khaad mil rahi hai. Aaj kisanon ke liye 100% neem coating waala Urea desh mein uplabdh hai (Earlier farmers had to get into long queues to obtain fertilisers, but now it has become easier for the farmers to get these fertilisers. 100 percent neem coated urea is available all across India)," ANI quoted PM Narendra Modi as saying via video conference.
PM Modi addressing Chhattisgarh farmers
PM Modi is directly interacting with farmers in Kanker of Chhattisgarh, wherein people attending the conference are talking about their issues.
Smt. Chandramani Kaushik from Kanker in Chhattisgarh is sharing her experiences. Watch. https://t.co/5XFNDV9BnS #KisanKiBaatPMKeSaath— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2018
Farmers' income to double by 2022
"We are working towards ensuring that the incomes of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India," said the PM.
Modi's interaction begins
PM Modi is addressing farmers in Odisha, Chattisgarh and other parts of India.
"I am delighted to interact with farmers from over 600 districts of India," the PM tweeted.
Hour-long session
The interaction session will continue for an hour. Modi will be connected to farmers from various locations
Modi to talk about his government's pet schemes
Apart from addressing the issues being faced by the farmers, Modi will also flag his government's major schemes, which aims at boosting their income.
The interaction, which will be held via the NaMo App, will begin at 9:30 am.