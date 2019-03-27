Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a surprise address on Wednesday, March 27. PM Modi tweeted today morning that he will address the nation shortly. Addressing the nation, Modi said India has become a space power after it shot down a live satellite in low-Earth orbit. Stay with ibtimes.co.in as we bring you live updates of PM Narendra Modi's live address to the country.
Live Updates
Indian 4th country to enter space power: PM Modi
The only three other members of space super league are US, Russia and China. "There can be no greater pride for India," PM Modi said in an address to the nation.
PM Modi said Mission Shakti is special for two reasons
1. India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability.
2. Entire effort is indigenous.
#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.
(2) Entire effort is indigenous.
India stands tall as a space power!
It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.
A historic day today, says PM Modi
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti."
In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
One such moment is today.
India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti.
Operation 'Mission Shakti' becomes a success
Addressing the nation on Wednesday, PM Modi said that Mission Shakti was a difficult target to achieve but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.
India has registered itself as a space power, says PM Modi
India is now an established space power. The country has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.
What announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines, asks Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah has enquired whether PM Modi's announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines of the Election Commission of India.
What announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines of the election commission of India?— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019
PM Modi to declare results of Lok Sabha elections: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe on PM Modi saying that he is going to declare results of the general elections.
He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019
Watch live address on TV, radio and social media, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the citizens of the country to watch his address on TV, radio or social media.
PM Modi had announced demonestisation in a similar surprise address
The news of PM Narendra Modi's surprise address came from his personal Twitter handle. In a similar surprise message, the last time PM Modi addressed the nation was on November 8, 2016, when he announced demonetisation or the ban on Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.
PM Modi's address to nation at 11:45 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be addressing the nation at around 11:45 am today.