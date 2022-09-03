Recovery of heroin worth crores of rupees from the possession of a Punjab couple by Jammu and Kashmir police has exposed a new strategy adopted by the drug mafia to introduce couples as couriers to safely smuggle narcotics from the Valley to other parts of the country.

Although no police officer was ready to speak on the record about the outcome of the ongoing questioning of the 'smuggler' couple, sources said that both husband and wife were introduced to this bussiness by some drug lords of Punjab who are part of the narco-terrorism module operating from two Punjab and J&K.

"The couple, travelling in the guise of tourists to dodge the police, regularly visit Kashmir Valley to collect narcotics consignment so as to smuggle in the same in Punjab", a source said and added that questioning of the arrested couple is going on.

Sources said during questioning, the arrested couple disclosed the names of some persons from Kashmir Valley who handed over this consignment to them.

Biggest ever haul of narcotics in the recent past recovered from Punjab couple

In a major success, the police of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district seized seven kilograms of heroin worth crores of rupees, which was being smuggled by couple from Punjab.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the couple was smuggling the heroin in an Innova car, which was intercepted by a police party at Jakhani Chowk, Udhampur on late Friday evening.

Udhampur #Police arrested two Interstate drug smugglers identified as Lovepreet Singh & his wife Mandeep Kaur of Ram Tirth Road #Amritsar alongwith Innova Car & 07 kilograms of #Heroine .A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Udhampur . — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) September 2, 2022

The couple, identified as Lovepreet Singh, son of Karnail Singh of Ram Tirth Road, Amritsar (Punjab), and his wife Mandeep Kaur, was immediately taken into custody and the recovered heroin was seized.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this connection in Police Station Udhampur and the investigation was going on the basis of disclosures made by the arrested couple.

Earlier Rs 1.91 crore cash seized from a Punjab-based narco trader in Udhampur

On August 4, a narcotics module was busted in Udhampur and a huge stash of cash was recovered.

The J&K Police recovered Rs 1.91 crore from a narco trader. Besides this, 250 grams of heroin was also recovered.

While one drug trafficker was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, another was nabbed by the police.

Identified as Jagtar Singh of Pakhopur village in the Taran Taran area of Punjab was nabbed by police. After a thorough search of his vehicle, 250 gm of heroin and a huge cash stash were recovered. A preliminary investigation reveals that both persons were involved in the narcotics trade.