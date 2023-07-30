Fifteen days after taking custody of a notorious narco-terrorist Rafiq Lala, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday morning carried out raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with the same case.

These raids were conducted as Rafiq Lala revealed the names of his links and his activities during interrogation by the sleuths of the SIA.

As per official sources, the raids were conducted at multiple locations including at the house of a notorious drug peddler allegedly involved in collecting drugs dropped through drones from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reports said that the SIA team conducted raids at multiple locations in Poonch in connection with drug peddler Rafiq Lala who was arrested four months back and was handed over to SIA only 15 days back.

Reports said that raids were conducted at the residence of Rafiq Lal and seven other places where he used to stay quite frequently.

Earlier in June, Poonch Police arrested a narcotic peddler and recovered a heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Mohammad Zahir aka Urf Pitti, a resident of Gohlad, Mendhar.

Who is Rafiq Lala?

Detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in narco-terrorism, Rafiq Lala also "Rafiq Dhana", is a resident of the village Danna Doyiyan in the Mandi sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had spent nearly two years in jail in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) in drugs smuggling case a long back where he was won over by the Pakistani army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and some terrorist "commanders" to work for them and smuggle narcotics and weaponry from the LoC to fund terror groups active in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the last couple of years, he was working with Pakistan-based terror groups. On behalf of Pakistan-based terror commanders, he was coordinating between drug traffickers in Punjab and different parts of the country.

Arrested on March 3; Cash worth Rs 2 crore and narcotics recovered from his possession

On March 3 this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Rafiq Lala and recovered seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore cash, and a pistol from his house. With the arrest of Rafiq Lala the police busted a major narco-terror module.

Poonch Police along with components of the National Crime Agency and the CRPF raided the house of Rafi near the LoC on specific information, leading to the recovery of seven kgs of heroin, over Rs 2 crore as cash, 15,000 US dollars, and a pistol with one magazine and 10 rounds and seven rounds of SLR.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on July 13 took custody of Rafiq Lal from jail authorities in Poonch district. 15 days after his intense interrogation, SIA on Sunday conducted raids at various places in Poonch.