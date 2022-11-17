Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Thursday cautioned that the drug menace has emerged as a big threat in the Union Territory as the ill-gotten money from the drug trade is being used to fund terror groups and anti-national activities.

While chairing a high-level meeting at police headquarter in Jammu to review the progress "targets and goals" set for the Jammu Zone Police on different fronts for the year 2022, the DGP impressed upon the officers that they need to contribute more by conducting supervisory meetings and by ensuring closer supervision of important cases, especially NDPS/UAPA cases to get better results for the remaining period of the year.

He advised officers to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions.

The DGP impressed upon officers to identify more investigating officers and train them to deal with an increasing number of cases. He said that investigators have to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take each and every necessary measure to ensure conviction of UAPA, Narco, and other sensitive cases in the courts of law.

He directed the officers to augment measures for improving the capability of personnel in dealing with Narco cases and UAPA cases.

Referring to the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor J&K Manoj Sinha, the DGP flagged that the drug menace has emerged as a big threat in the UT.

He called for the speedy and quality investigation of NDPS to increase the conviction rate. He asked the officers to work on mission mode on the two fronts of NDPS and UAPA. Directing for the destruction of drug-related crops, the DGP advised the district officers to initiate the seizure of properties raised by drug proceeds.

J&K devising wide-range strategy to counter narco-terrorism

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Government devised an effective and comprehensive strategy to face the challenge of narco-terrorism in the Union Territory. Narco-terrorism has emerged as the biggest challenge for the police force in J&K.

Sources said that the J&K government has decided to involve Panchayat members and other public representatives in the campaign against the menace of drug addiction.

"Village level vigilant committees to be constituted to keep a watch on suspects involved in drug trafficking or drug addictions," sources said, adding, "these committees will remain in touch with the police and other agencies to monitor movement and activities of such suspects".

Although Jammu and Kashmir has busted some modules of narco-terror, terrorists sitting across the borders are adopting new means to dodge the cops in smuggling narcotics. Pakistan-based terrorists are using drones to drop narcotics in the border areas of J&K.