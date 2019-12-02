Nowadays, Nani is busy with acting and production itself. The actor is currently working on Indraganti Mohanakrishna's V which has Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas also in lead roles. Nani is producing a film with Vishwak Sen of Falaknuma Das and this is the Ala Modalaindi actor's second production venture.

Ninnu Kori is one of the blockbuster films in Nani's career. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana and has Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty also in lead roles. As per the latest reports, Nani is going to team up with Shiva Nirvana once again for a film and it is said that Ritu Varma is going to play leading lady in the film. Ritu Varma and Nani have worked together for Nag Ashwin's Yevade Subramanyam earlier. Ritu was last seen in 2017, in Nikhil's Keshava. The script of the project has been locked and the film will go on floors soon. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

This film will be Shiva Nirvana's third directorial. While his first one is Ninnu Kori, the second one is Majili. Both these films are super hit and are family entertainers. Shiva knows the pulse of the audiences and their taste too. So looks like he is prepping up for a hat trick.

Nani's recent flicks are Jersey and Gang Leader. Both these film have released this year only and have done amazingly well at the box office. With back to back hits at the box office, Nani has become one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema.